July 9, 2020

WELL: House Rep Who Changed Parties After Trump Impeachment Wins Primary.

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew won his Republican primary Tuesday, beating his challenger, Bob Patterson, by over 60 points, The New York Times reported.

The race was first catapulted into the national spotlight when incumbent Van Drew announced that he was changing his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in December 2019.

The switch came one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats to vote against both articles presented.