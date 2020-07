K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Back to School? “No Thanks” Say Millions of New Homeschooling Parents. “According to a recent USA Today/Ipsos poll, 60 percent of parents surveyed said they will likely choose at-home learning this fall rather than send their children to school even if the schools reopen for in-person learning.”

All is proceeding as I have foreseen, only with a big boost from Covid-19.