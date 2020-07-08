July 8, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO OFFICIAL INTRODUCES ‘CAREN ACT’ TO STOP ‘RACIALLY-BIASED’ 911 CALLS:

A San Francisco city official is taking aim against so-called “Karens” — by introducing an ordinance making it illegal to report bogus “racially biased” calls to cops.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said he introduced the CAREN Act – or the Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act – during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in response to several high-profile 911 calls involving people of color.