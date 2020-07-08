July 8, 2020

SEVENTH FORMER EBAY STAFFER CHARGED IN CYBERSTALKING CAMPAIGN AGAINST EDITOR OF NEWSLETTER: “A seventh former eBay Inc. employee has been charged with participating in a campaign to terrorize the editor and publisher of an online newsletter because eBay executives were upset about coverage of the company, authorities said Tuesday. Philip Cooke, 55, who was a supervisor of security operations at eBay’s European and Asian offices, is charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, prosecutors said.”