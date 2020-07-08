July 8, 2020

I INCREASINGLY THINK WE ARE LIVING IN SUPERMAN’S BIZARRO WORLD: Re the below, note (1) that New York Times journalist Farnaz Fassihi is, for lack of better terminology, white/Caucasian; (2) she is criticizing white people, from which she inexplicably implicitly exempts herself, for weighing in on diversity, etc.; (3) the article she links to quite explicitly states that the letter in question was initiated by an African American man; and (4) thus, by her own logic, she is barred from weighing in. This is today’s New York Times–lies, deceit, and some very convenient claims of victim status to shut up anyone not fully marching in the woke parade.