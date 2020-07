CNN MORPHED INTO MEDIA MATTERS SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: CNN’s Brian Stelter Takes Aim at MyPillow for Advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Show.

I’m so old, I can remember when CNN reported on news happening outside of the Fox News Network studios.

