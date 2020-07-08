July 8, 2020

THE WAR ON PROSPERITY: House Dems Look to Resurrect Harmful Obama-Era Labor Regulation. “Industry study found that Obama rule cut 375,000 jobs.”

The Trump administration in 2019 rolled back an Obama administration regulation that held parent companies responsible for labor violations committed by franchisees or contractors—otherwise known as the “joint employer standard.” House Democrats, led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.), are attempting to bring that regulation back.

DeLauro inserted language into a recent Labor Department funding bill that bars the use of funds “to implement or enforce, or take any actions in furtherance of” the Trump administration’s joint employer status regulations. If passed, the move could harm franchise businesses during a time of economic uncertainty, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.) told the Washington Free Beacon.