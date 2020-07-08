July 8, 2020

MARQUETTE CLAIMS TO BE A NONPARTISAN EDUCATIONAL ENTITY FOR TAX PURPOSES, RIGHT? Marquette University threatened to rescind student’s admission over pro-Trump TikTok video.

Pfefferle’s post has been watched nearly 600,000 times and has since caught the attention of the Marquette community, some of whom began harassing Pfefferle. Others threatened her life.

“I hope you get shot,” one commenter told Pfefferle. “I’d pray for you but you’re not worth it,” another user added.

“I was extremely disappointed by the incendiary comments,” Pfefferle told The College Fix in an interview. “The response from my peers has been repulsive.”

Pfefferle explained that following the TikTok, she was contacted by Brian Troyer, dean of undergraduate admissions at Marquette, who she said told her her acceptance to the school was far from certain.

“[He] had the heart to tell me I wasn’t a student,” Pfefferle said. “This means that my classification is still in limbo and is currently being decided by the administration. I have been accepted, I paid for my housing, I have my roommates, I even have a complete class schedule. If that doesn’t make me a student, what does?”

Some Marquette administrators also asked Pfefferle a series of questions meant to judge her morals, she said.