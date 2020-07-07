July 7, 2020
WHY IS THE WASHINGTON POST SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACIST, SEXIST HATRED? Washington Post opinion editor calls America a ‘racist and patriarchal society’ and thinks ‘it’s time to bury the cutesy “Karen” nickname for dangerous white women.’
WHY IS THE WASHINGTON POST SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACIST, SEXIST HATRED? Washington Post opinion editor calls America a ‘racist and patriarchal society’ and thinks ‘it’s time to bury the cutesy “Karen” nickname for dangerous white women.’
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.