July 7, 2020

WHY IS THE WASHINGTON POST SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACIST, SEXIST HATRED? Washington Post opinion editor calls America a ‘racist and patriarchal society’ and thinks ‘it’s time to bury the cutesy “Karen” nickname for dangerous white women.’

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:35 pm
