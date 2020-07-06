July 6, 2020

SO ON THE ONE HAND, YOU DON’T NEED TO BE HERE ON A STUDENT VISA IF YOU CAN ATTEND ONLINE FROM HOME: ICE Says Foreign Students Can’t Attend Online-Only College This Fall, Despite Pandemic. On the other, this is a big financial blow to the many universities that depend on a lot of full-freight-paying foreign students to make their nut. Then on the gripping hand, there’s this email from a friend: “Trump has just kicked out all Chinese University students by hiding it in a sea of ejected international students. . . . Universities can either help Trump get re-elected by returning to in-person classes or going bankrupt and cutting off money from the Democratic Party.”

Trump’s usual strategy is to bluster against his enemies on Twitter, than do something subtle that leaves them facing economic wreckage.