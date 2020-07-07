July 7, 2020

«
CORPORATE HYPOCRISY KNOWS NO BOUNDS: Companies That Boycott Facebook Continue to Advertise on Russian Social Media Platform: VK is popular among white supremacists, bans gay rights groups.

Advertisers that are now boycotting Facebook to protest “hate speech” have spent years running ads and marketing campaigns on a Russian social media platform that bans gay-rights groups and is known as a haven for white supremacists.

Over 100 companies announced a boycott of Facebook last week in protest of divisive political speech on the website. The boycott coincides with a public pressure campaign led by Joe Biden and other top Democrats to press Facebook to enforce stricter control over President Trump’s postings.

But many of these companies—including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Adidas, and Reebok—have been regular advertisers on VK, a popular Russian media website used by many white supremacists and neo-Nazis who have been banned from Facebook. Several of these companies continue to have a marketing presence on the Russian website, raising questions about their recent concern about “hate speech” on social media sites.

VK’s popularity among white supremacists and neo-Nazis has been documented for years by media outlets and watchdog groups.

Even as they remain mum on VK’s laissez-faire attitude toward online hate speech, major companies have pulled ads from Facebook for not policing speech on its own site.

It’s as if they’re mostly interested in controlling Americans.

