MY HOME TOWN: Rowdy Protestors Return to Armed St Louis Couple’s Home Threatening ‘Justice.’ “I used to live maybe a whole mile from where this happened, on Lindell Boulevard a bit east of Kingshighway, and have nothing but fond memories of the area. I remember it as an eclectic, almost-entirely peaceful mix of rich and middle class and poor, of black and white, and of gay and straight. But that was 30 years ago.”