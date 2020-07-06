July 6, 2020

DO BLACK LIVES MATTER TO BLACK LIVES MATTER?

If Black Lives Matter was true to its name, there would be as much global outrage over the death of eight year old Secoriea Turner, gunned down by anti-police protesters in Atlanta Sunday night, as there was for George Floyd.

According to local authorities, Turner was out with her mother and a friend when they tried to park near a burnt out fast food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed in a scuffle with police last month – and which has been occupied by demonstrators ever since.

Police say a group of demonstrators who had been blocking the site confronted the family.

“At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside. The driver then drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help”, but it was too late for little Secoriea, officials said.

It’s only the latest outrage to occur in the past several weeks of civil unrest that have seen legitimate grievances over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd be hijacked by Black Lives Matter, a group with a more radical agendas than simply reforming law enforcement and fighting police brutality. . . .

After New York City disbanded an elite NYPD anti-crime unit, shootings rose in the last two weeks of June by 205 per cent – and gunshot injuries likewise increased by 238 per cent over the same period the previous year.

And many if not most of the victims have been African-American.

As Hazel Thomas, whose 35 year old son Jomo Glasgow was murdered outside a party in Brooklyn told the New York Post, “I feel like we are giving the streets back to criminals”.

Or as Secoriea Turner’s tearful father, Secoriya Williamson, told local media in Atlanta, “They say black lives matter … but you killed your own this time. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

Of course, there won’t be any BLM protest marches held in honour of Jomo, little Secoriea, or any of the other innocents of any race slain in the ensuing crime wave.