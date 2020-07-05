July 5, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: Frederick Douglass statue vandalized on anniversary of his famous Rochester, NY speech. “Located in Maplewood Park, the statue ‘had been placed over the fence to the gorge and was leaning against the fence’ on the river side, according to a statement from Rochester police. The statue was left about 50 feet from its pedestal. The base and lower part of the statue was damaged, as was a finger on the statue’s left hand. ‘It’s particularly painful that it happened at this time,’ said Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the statues to the city. Eison said the damage to the statue is too significant for it to be repaired, but another will take its place.”