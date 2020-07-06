July 6, 2020

A FREE TRIAL OF WHAT ALL OF AMERICA UNDER A DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT WOULD LOOK LIKE: Nightmare in New York: How Covid-19, BLM protests and a liberal mayor are turning the city into a no-go zone as murders skyrocket, shops are looted and 500,000 middle-class residents flee. “New York has become a place where the soup kitchens are full and skyscrapers are empty.”

It’s fine for you folks to flee, but don’t vote for the same bunch of anti-American commies who ruined New York. It’s really time for my Welcome Wagon project.