July 5, 2020

NIKE REMAINS QUIET AFTER KAEPERNICK CALLS INDEPENDENCE DAY A ‘CELEBRATION OF WHITE SUPREMACY.’

Curiously, Kap had a much more benign take on Independence Day before the Great Awoking:

As one wag joked on Twitter, “Amazing what happens to one’s mind after being benched for Blaine Gabbert.”

Earlier: The neoliberal counter-revolution. “Does anyone seriously believe the American establishment — Walmart, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, the trustees of Ivy League universities, the major sports leagues, even Brooks Brothers, for God’s sake — would sign on to a movement that genuinely threatened its material interests?”