July 5, 2020

“LISTEN WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE:” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) refuses to rule out tearing down statues of George Washington.

As Jonah Goldberg tweeted yesterday, “People dunking on the founding should appreciate that they’re taking a sledgehammer to the very soapbox they’re standing on. No founding, no free speech, no right to assemble, no due process. If you think that’s all just ‘white supremacy,’ try protesting and carping without it.”

Presumably, Duckworth believes come the revolution, she’ll be devoured last. But then, so did Robespierre.