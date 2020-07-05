July 5, 2020

SIX WEEKS, SIX CITIES, 600 MURDERS: “The single most important domestic issue of our time is not the rising number of new people testing positive for COVID-19. Deaths have hit all-time lows…The single most important issue, affecting some of the largest swaths of populations in America, is the scandal the media ignores even as it explodes in our faces. In only six weeks, city after city operated by entrenched Democrats have seen a massive expansion in lawlessness, violence, and murder. Stunningly, many news outlets seem gobsmacked and mystified at how or why such an explosion of lawlessness has occurred.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and the media’s apparent lack of interest makes perfect sense.

Related: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: ‘We’re Making Progress’ After 13 Bodies Lie Dead in the Street.

More: At Least 20 Peopled Killed in the ‘Mostly Peaceful’ George Floyd Riots.