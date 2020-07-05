July 5, 2020

AFTER MASSIVE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS ACROSS AMERICA, U.S. logs 26th straight day of record average case totals.

The seven-day average of novel coronavirus cases in the United States set a record for the 26th straight day on Saturday as officials and health experts watched nervously to see whether July 4 gatherings would increase the spread. The new high came even as the holiday kept some state health departments from reporting their latest batches of infections.

The virus continued to spiral out of control in much of the country, particularly in the South, as several states experienced record numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Florida logged another daily high number of new cases, while hospitalizations in Arizona set a record, and ICU capacity at the world’s largest medical center, in Houston, was exceeded at one point.