July 3, 2020

DON SURBER: Cool Hand Trump. “As the president takes heat from Chicken Littles who whine about acting presidential, President Trump remains coolly presidential in handling two nation-paralyzing events simultaneously. In both cases, the president gave Democrats plenty of rope and watched them hang themselves.”

Plus: “Covid 19 so failed Democrats that they unleashed Antifa to turn cities aflame in the summertime. How is that working for them? Seattle’s Karen mayor, Jenny Durkan, stuck her tongue out at the president and turned six blocks of her city over to these thugs. Three weeks later, she had police shut it down after the thugs went to Her House. How dare they? She wants to talk to their manager.”

Democrats thought President Trump would send the riot police to shut them down. He did when the thugs took over the park across from the White House and torched a church. The press made it look awful. President Trump adapted to the situation. He took a step back. Democrats went crazy and tore up city after city after city. Their thugs acted like the criminals they are and eventually got arrested.

The Washington Post today complained, “Trump’s Twitter feed reads like a local crime blotter as he stokes a culture war.”

Hahaha.

No, dearie, he is just shining the light on these hooligans because otherwise, democracy dies in the darkness of a mob of Democrats. . . . The last 24 hours have returned the election to normal. Democrats are doomed.

Possibly related: Liberal Group Plans Protests Against July 4th in 13 Cities.