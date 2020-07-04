July 4, 2020

CONTRARY TO CRITICS’ CLAIMS, TUCKER CARLSON DOES WELL IN THE YOUNGER DEMOGRAPHICS: “This week, it was announced that Tucker Carlson Tonight recorded the highest-rated quarter for a cable news show ever….”

Plus: “As was the case in total viewership, Fox News led by Carlson, dwarfed the competition in the 25-54 demo…. Carlson won the valued 18-48 demographic by an equitable margin… Executives are led to believe that the two demographics are highly influenced by Twitter and other social media platforms. Carlson, the media’s biggest star, provided a brutal counterpunch to that belief. Carlson tweets once or twice a week. He sent just one tweet in the entire month of April…. His head-to-head MSNBC competitor Chris Hayes’ timeline is updated by the minute. Hayes is beloved, retweeted, and praised…. Yet… [Chris Hayes is] a lackluster 23rd overall in the younger 18-49 demo…. Carlson’s most controversial monologues over the past quarter likely represent what at least half of Americans, young and old, think. He’s made no excuse for pathetic rioters, he’s raised concerns about the dangers of Black Lives Matter being immune from judgment, and has questioned if defunding the police force would truly make us safer. Publicly, online and on opposing channels, these comments are offensive, racist, and despicable. Privately, they are interesting, subjective stances worth considering…. Alternative views are particularly a refreshment to the younger demographics, who are showered in extreme thinking online. They are just trying to get through their days without getting fired or shamed. Carlson is that opposing perspective for them in the evening.”