July 3, 2020

BETSY MCCAUGHEY: How the Swamp mucked up America’s coronavirus response.

In a pandemic, government efficiency can make the difference between life and death. You would expect our civil “servants” to rise to the occasion. Some are. But the Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog, is sounding the alarm that for the most part, Washington bureaucrats are dithering while Americans die.

In a report released this week, the GAO details dozens of dangerous failings in one government department after another — failings that needlessly put you and your loved ones at risk.