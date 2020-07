KAY HYMOWITZ: Lights Out For Gentrification.

Related: Revenge of the Suburbs: Suburbia was never as bad as anyone said it was. Now it’s looking even better.

As P.J. O’Rourke said, cars and suburbs are how we escaped corrupt urban Democratic machines, which is why Democrats hate both. But in an era of disease and urban riots, cities aren’t looking so great.

Also: Coronavirus lessons on density, mass transit, bureaucracy and censorship: They kill.