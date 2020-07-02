July 2, 2020

THIS IS WHAT CLASS PRIVILEGE LOOKS LIKE: Appeals Court frees Molotov Cocktail Lawyers on bail and home confinement. From the dissent:

On the night of May 29 in Brooklyn, Appellee Urooj Rahman got out of a car driven by Appellee Colinford Mattis, lit an explosive device known as a Molotov cocktail, and tossed it through the broken window of an unoccupied police car, setting the console on fire. Parked where people were nearby, she attempted to distribute bombs to a bystander and others for their use. She then left the scene in Mattis’s car, which contained one completed bomb and components for making more bombs. Their thinking was expressed by Rahman on a videotape, about an hour before the crime: “The only way they hear us is through violence.” The majority’s decision to affirm the release of these Appellees from pretrial detention subjects the community to an unacceptable risk of danger.

That’s from Judge Jon Newman, a longtime liberal member of the Second Circuit. A Bush (W.) and Obama appointee came together to make the majority that let these upscale terrorist lawyers out of jail. As I’ve noted before, the judicial branch is a haven of class privilege.