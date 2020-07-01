«
July 1, 2020

HEATHER MAC DONALD: Breakdown: The unwinding of law and order in our cities has happened with stunning speed.

It’s easy for a city to break down into lawlessness when the people entrusted with maintaining the rule of law don’t want to.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:49 pm
