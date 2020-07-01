July 1, 2020

WHITE PRIVILEGE IN ACTION:

White privilege exists. It can be seen in this video captured at an anti-police protest in New York, in which white protesters taunt NYPD officers as uneducated and illiterate.

“You guys go to clown college for like 26 weeks,” one woman tells the officers.

“You know a hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do,” another white protester interjects. “Half of you don’t even have a college education . . . but you want to sit here and tell me that you’re educated enough to make demands about s*** you know nothing about!”

The white protester then points at a black officer and says, “You should know better,” and proceeds to call the officer a “f***ing Black Judas.” The protester says this without any hint of irony.

A majority of George Floyd protesters in New York City — about 60 percent — are white, the New York Times reported earlier this month.