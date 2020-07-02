July 2, 2020

IF YOU CAN DO YOUR JOB REMOTELY IT’S PROBABLY ALSO EASIER FOR YOUR EMPLOYER TO OUTSOURCE IT: Stanford research provides a snapshot of a new working-from-home economy. “We see an incredible 42 percent of the U.S. labor force now working from home full-time. About another 33 percent are not working – a testament to the savage impact of the lockdown recession. And the remaining 26 percent – mostly essential service workers – are working on their business premises. So, by sheer numbers, the U.S. is a working-from-home economy. Almost twice as many employees are working from home as at work. More strikingly, if we consider the contribution to U.S. gross domestic product based on their earnings, this enlarged group of work-from-home employees now accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.”