LEFTIST MAYOR CANCELS SUMMER OF LOVE: After Social Workers Fail, Seattle Mayor Orders Cops to Clear CHOP Zone (Video).

Earlier: Seattle Mayor Durkan Very Upset that CHOP’s ‘Summer of Love’ Has Landed at Her House.

Exit quote:

The score from Mayor Durkin’s folly? 1 teen killed, 1 injured after 4th shooting near Seattle’s CHOP.