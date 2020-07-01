«
»

July 1, 2020

ANY PORT IN A STORM: Minecraft is now home to a virtual library of censored journalism. “Free press advocates have created a virtual library in Minecraft that bypasses censorship in oppressive countries to house censored journals and articles. The virtual space was created as a collaboration between the freedom-of-the-press organization, Reporters Without Borders, and a Minecraft design company, BlockWorks. Because Minecraft isn’t blocked in many places — at least, not yet — it’s an ingenious way to ensure access even for those living under repressive regimes.”

Previously: Banned by YouTube, gun lovers are taking their videos to Pornhub.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:29 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.