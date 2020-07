THE PRESENTIST OBSESSION OF THOSE WHO INSIST ON JUDGING EVERYTHING BY PRESENT OPINIONS IS SECOND ONLY IN DESTRUCTIVE POWER TO THOSE WHO INSIST NO HUMAN, PREY TO THE FLAWS THAT ARE COMMON IN HUMANITY CAN BE HELD GREAT OR REVERED IN ANY FIELD: Finding a connection between Agatha Christie (good) and the mob (bad).

What these people are actually doing is destroying cultural pedestals, not just statues. What they are doing is saying no one is worth unless they are automatons or saints.