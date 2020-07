NOT MUCH IS BEING MADE OF THIS, BECAUSE THEY WANT TO BLAME THE SPIKE IN CASES/DEATHS ON THE FACT YOU — YOU EVIL PERSON, YOU — REFUSED TO COWER UNDER THE BED UNTIL THE ELECTIONS. BUT THEY SLIPPED UP AND REPORTED IT, A WHILE BACK: Coronavirus Jumps the Border, Overwhelming Hospitals in California.

Mr. President! Build that d*mn wall.