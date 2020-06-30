June 30, 2020

IF THIS KIND OF VIOLENCE WERE HAPPENING AT RIGHT-WING PROTESTS, IT WOULD BE ALL OVER THE PRESS, INSTEAD OF — DELIBERATELY — BURIED: Gunman shot driver, then hid weapon and continued to protest, Provo police say.

The victim was driving a white SUV on University Avenue and was attempting to turn onto Center Street when a group of protestors began “crowding around the vehicle. A male protester ran to the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at (the) driver and shot one round through the window,” according to a a synopsis of the incident by Provo Deputy Police Chief John Guyerman. The driver, who was struck by a bullet, “hit the gas trying to leave the situation,” Guyerman said.

CNN headline, probably: Right Wing Extremist Runs Over Crowd of Mostly Peaceful Protesters.

Plus:

As the SUV is speeding away, the gunman ran after the vehicle and fired a second round that went through the rear passenger window, according to police. After the shooting, video shows the gunman then “conceals the firearm and continues to protest,” Guyerman said. “This same protester later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue, striking and breaking the window with the handgun.”

Like I said.