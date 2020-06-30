June 30, 2020

LET THEM FIGHT: Seattle’s moonbat mayor brings up possibility of expulsion of socialist councilwoman for ‘political theatre.’ “So the mayor didn’t exactly appreciate [Councilwoman Kashama Sawant] leading a mob of protesters to her home, huh? But Durkan has said CHOP is all about First Amendment expression, even if that form of expression is taking over a police precinct and several city blocks.”

