June 30, 2020

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS. AOC says proposed $1B budget cut to NYPD isn’t enough: ‘Defunding police means defunding police.’

Which is a curious stance from someone who wanted to make pretty much everything illegal last year, including all of America’s planes, internal-combustion vehicles, cow farts, and outlaw every existing building unless rebuilt. Ultimately, those laws would need to be enforced, with, well, force. Who would she propose be the Stasi of her Green Nude Eel?