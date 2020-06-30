«
June 30, 2020

THEY DIDN’T START THE FIRE — WELL, EXCEPT THAT, YOU KNOW, THEY DID: Bashing Administrators While The University Burns. Reduce their numbers to 2000 levels and we’ll talk. It’s not like universities were understaffed then.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:53 am
