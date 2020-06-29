June 29, 2020

NO, SHE’S MERELY EXPOSING IT. Media fret: Kayleigh McEnany undermining journalism ‘credibility.’

In the Columbia Journalism Review, Bill Grueskin rapped McEnany for her tactics…His top complaint seems to be McEnany’s criticism of the media, a tactic he said she uses to pivot from questions she doesn’t like.

“Gamblers would call such an episode ‘the tell.’ McEnany demonstrated that her goal isn’t to respond directly to these questions, or even to engage in a dialogue about journalistic ethics. It is to throw up so much chaff into the media’s radar that even the most basic critique is deprived of meaning,” huffed the professor.