June 29, 2020

GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST CAMP KILLS ANOTHER UNARMED BLACK MALE: Latest Seattle CHOP shooting kills 16-year-old boy, critically wounds 14-year-old boy: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said both victims were African-American. “Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said it marked the second death of an African-American victim in the area. The first death associated with the CHOP came June 20 when 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson was shot and killed. Monday marked the fourth shooting linked to the CHOP zone.”

Defund CHOP!

Flashback:

If you think Seattle is “fine,” do you think that black lives matter? Or are you just too stupid to foresee obvious consequences of behavior?

