June 29, 2020
GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST CAMP KILLS ANOTHER UNARMED BLACK MALE: Latest Seattle CHOP shooting kills 16-year-old boy, critically wounds 14-year-old boy: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said both victims were African-American. “Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said it marked the second death of an African-American victim in the area. The first death associated with the CHOP came June 20 when 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson was shot and killed. Monday marked the fourth shooting linked to the CHOP zone.”
Defund CHOP!
If you think Seattle is “fine,” do you think that black lives matter? Or are you just too stupid to foresee obvious consequences of behavior?
