June 30, 2020

THIS IS KIND OF COOL: The New Ford F-150’s Onboard Generator Can Power a Ridiculous Amount of Equipment. “It started with market research that showed many F-150 customers use gasoline-powered generators at job sites, lugging them around in the back of their truck and fueling them separately. Any pickup truck can turn engine output into electrical power—why not utilize that capability and make the conventional generator unnecessary? . . . Three different onboard generator systems are available. F-150s with conventional non-hybrid drivetrains get a 2.0-kW system, while hybrid trucks get upgraded to 2.4 kW or, optionally, a massive 7.2 kW of power, made possible by the hybrid’s 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack. Ford claims that the top-spec 7.2-kW system can power a plasma cutter, TiG welder, chop saw, air compressor, angle grinder, and work light, simultaneously. That mobile welding shop can run for 32 hours continuously on a full tank, making all-day, heavy-duty work possible. If you don’t need that much wattage, Ford says the 2.4-kW system can run a jackhammer or a mobile theater setup complete with a projector, loudspeakers, and popcorn machine for up to 85 hours.”

Honestly, the 7.2 KW model could power your house in a pinch.