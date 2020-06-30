June 30, 2020

WOW, AN ACTUAL RECOGNITION OF REALITY: “It’s not coincidental that two weeks after demonstrations happen here in Miami-Dade County, a lot by young people, that we’ve had this spike.”

Not only did the demonstrations spread the disease themselves, authorities’ toleration — and even encouragement of and participation in them — convinced people that the whole social-distancing thing was unnecessary, and maybe even a fraud. Maybe that wasn’t the intended message, but it was the one that was received, and that was entirely predictable.