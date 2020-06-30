June 30, 2020

FACULTY — AND ESPECIALLY ADMINISTRATORS — TEND TO ENCOURAGE THE EXACT OPPOSITE: Colleges must teach ‘constructive dialogue’ or students will keep getting more intolerant, UNC researchers say.

Most conservative and liberal students at the University of North Carolina want to socially engage with each other, enjoy having classes with the other, and agree that the university is better with their differently minded peers on campus. Then what’s the problem? Faculty and administrators aren’t teaching them how to engage with each other outside the classroom – a venue for structured debate that doesn’t mirror their daily lives, a professor said in an online event.

Americans used to know how to do this, before some people thought it was better that they didn’t.