June 29, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: UC-Irvine Law Admissions apologized for spotlighting the campus’ chapter of the Federalist Society on its Instagram page after students commented on the post claiming that the organization “advocates against marginalized groups.” “The Federalist Society President, Richard Angel, told Campus Reform that not only is his chapter non-partisan but that the majority of its members are people of color.”

As usual, lefties are mostly angry at their own fantasies of what the right looks like.