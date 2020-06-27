June 27, 2020

GOOD NEWS: UPMC doctor sees too much focus on rising COVID-19 cases, too little on declining severity and hospitalizations.

Related: Hospital patients four times less likely to die now than they were in April, Oxford study finds.

Related: Heather Mac Donald: Where Are The Deaths? “In May, Georgia was the main target of expert contempt for its allegedly premature reopening. Since then, the media have gone silent, due to the state’s truly discouraging downward daily death toll from a high of 119 on April 7, long before the reopenings, to 10 on June 24.”

Also: Getting Realistic About The Coronavirus Death Rate. It can be awful in some people, but overall it’s turning out to be nowhere near as bad as we feared a few months ago. And that’s good!