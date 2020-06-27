June 27, 2020

HMM: Starting in 2024, Full Mercedes-Benz Lineup Will Have Autonomous Capability. “The features include what Mercedes calls ‘state-of-the-art automated driving functionalities’ that will be able to “automate driving of regular routes from address to address,” but since Mercedes is only promising Level 2 and 3 autonomous driving, the driver may need to take over in some situations during the drive. Mercedes says future automated parking functions that use this system could offer up to Level 4 capabilities, which means the car could go park on its own.”