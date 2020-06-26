June 26, 2020

THIS IS NOT THE FRENCH REVOLUTION; IT IS THE ACTING OUT OF SPOILED, IGNORANT AND UNGRATEFUL THUGS:

We are not seeing a repeat of the French Revolution; not at all, no matter how righteous this band of rioters think they are. We are seeing something similar to what characterized the 1960s, even as the Republicans passed the Civil Rights laws against Democrat opposition. Domestic terrorists were the order of the day then; rich white people like Tom Hayden and Bill Ayers and their pals riled up the college students of yore in 1968 and Nixon was elected in a landslide.

While it’s true that Ayers’ Weather Underground was no French Revolution, it wreaked considerable destruction at its peak:

Many of us forget that the Weather Underground bombing campaign was not a matter of a few isolated incidents. From September 1969 to May 1970, [Mark] Rudd and his co-revolutionaries on the white radical left committed about 250 attacks, or almost one terrorist bombing a day (government estimates put that number much higher). During the summer of 1970, there were twenty bombings a week in California.

And that was decades before what Glenn would call “the social media virus” ran rampant on the left, allowing leftist groups much easier coordination, planning, and amplification of their anger.