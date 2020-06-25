«
»

June 25, 2020

WHICH WOULD ALSO MAKE IT TEN TIMES LESS DEADLY: CDC says COVID-19 cases in U.S. may be 10 times higher than reported: The estimate comes from a nationwide look at antibody tests.

This would pretty much make the case that the “it’s like a really bad flu” argument was correct after all.

UPDATE: Another implication: The lockdowns were already too late. New data shows 8.7 million Americans likely had coronavirus in March, lockdowns were worthless. “By the time governors in the U.S. forced lockdowns, COVID-19 had already extended beyond a point in which lockdowns could be effective in slowing the spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) own research on pandemic virus mitigation strategies.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 pm
