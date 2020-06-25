June 25, 2020

WHICH WOULD ALSO MAKE IT TEN TIMES LESS DEADLY: CDC says COVID-19 cases in U.S. may be 10 times higher than reported: The estimate comes from a nationwide look at antibody tests.

This would pretty much make the case that the “it’s like a really bad flu” argument was correct after all.

UPDATE: Another implication: The lockdowns were already too late. New data shows 8.7 million Americans likely had coronavirus in March, lockdowns were worthless. “By the time governors in the U.S. forced lockdowns, COVID-19 had already extended beyond a point in which lockdowns could be effective in slowing the spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) own research on pandemic virus mitigation strategies.”