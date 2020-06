BUSINESSES SUE SEATTLE OVER ‘OCCUPIED’ PROTEST ZONE.

Evidently, not all businesses inside CHAZ are in agreement with this June 12th Daily Beast headline and subhead: “Local Businesses Love the ‘Domestic Terror’ Zone in Seattle, Actually. Despite rumors of extortion and cops making wild claims—and walking them back—the people engaging in capitalism in a cop-free experimental space are having a great time.”

Seattle’s last Republican mayor left office in March of 1969.