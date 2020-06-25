June 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA TO REMOVE CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE FOLLOWING CLASH BETWEEN ARMED MEN AND BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTERS. More here:

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Wednesday the city will ask the Art Commission on July 22 to approve the statue’s removal “in light of ongoing public safety concerns about the presence of armed individuals at Marconi Plaza.” The move came less than 24 hours after the most recent incident, in which a group of armed white South Philadelphians provoked a brawl with protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.