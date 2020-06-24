June 24, 2020

YAWN. NOBODY CARES WHAT LAW PROFESSORS THINK, AND THIS IS A GOOD ILLUSTRATION OF WHY. 80% Of George Washington Law School Faculty Call For Alumnus William Barr To Resign As Attorney General.

Advice to people on the right: Get your ticket punched if necessary, but never donate or do anything for your alma mater, because they will show no loyalty to you. See also, Clarence Thomas’s shameful treatment by Yale Law. Of course, in retrospect it should be obvious that a strong black man would be treated badly by a school named after a slave trader.

UPDATE: From the comments: “OK, now I know Barr is doing a good job.”