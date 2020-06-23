June 23, 2020

THE ENDGAME OF THE 1619 RIOTS: S.D. Governor Weighs in on Idea of Blowing Up Mount Rushmore.

The endgame as far as the destruction of American statues and monuments. Of course, as with all previous revolutions, eliminating statues of dead people is merely the precursor to eliminating living people deemed by the left to be, as Hillary would say, “deplorable.” And as her former colleague Susan Rice recently added, deserving of being placed in “the trash heap of history.” Recent events would imply that Rice was not speaking metaphorically.