June 24, 2020

SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER: Biden Voted to Protect Segregated Private Schools’ Tax-Exempt Status. “Biden’s vote is one of multiple instances in which the then-senator actively opposed federal school desegregation efforts in the 1970s and 1980s, a position that has raised problems for him at a time when the Democratic Party is grappling with unrest over historical racial inequalities. During the Democratic primary, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), now a prospective vice-presidential candidate, took aim at Biden’s history on busing and called his work with pro-segregation senators ‘hurtful.’ And while black southern voters helped propel Biden to the nomination, that support could be upended by the protest movement for racial justice sweeping the nation.”

Hey, they memory-holed #MeToo for Biden, so this is just another crap sandwich they’ll eat to keep the old guy going.